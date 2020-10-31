Fallece a los 90 años el célebre actor Sean Connery

El reconocido actor escocés Sean Connery, más reconocido por encarnar a James Bond, ha fallecido a la edad de 90 años, según confirmaron este sábado sus familiares.

Durante su larga trayectoria artística fue considerado en gran medida como el mejor actor que interpretó a 007 en la franquicia cinematográfica. Además, participó en otra películas como ‘Indiana Jones y la última cruzada’, ‘La caza del Octubre Rojo’ y ‘La Roca’, entre otros grandes éxitos.

Obtuvo innumerables premios y reconocimientos durante su carrera de décadas en el cine, incluidos un Oscar, dos premios Bafta y tres Globos de Oro.

“Love may not make the world go round, but I must admit that it makes the ride worthwhile.

– #SeanConnery

Thanks for making the ride memorable. There will be no one like you ever again. Rest in Peace.#JamesBond #RIP pic.twitter.com/LLBBNGfg1C

— Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) October 31, 2020