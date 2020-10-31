El diario plural del Zulia
TOPE DELIA PLAZA

Fallece a los 90 años el célebre actor Sean Connery

El actor escocés es mundialmente reconocido por encarnar el papel de James Bond
VF HomeVivir
Redacción Versión Final
@VersionFinal Reuters

El reconocido actor escocés Sean Connery, más reconocido por encarnar a James Bond, ha fallecido a la edad de 90 años, según confirmaron este sábado sus familiares.

Durante su larga trayectoria artística fue considerado en gran medida como el mejor actor que interpretó a 007 en la franquicia cinematográfica. Además, participó en otra películas como ‘Indiana Jones y la última cruzada’, ‘La caza del Octubre Rojo’ y ‘La Roca’, entre otros grandes éxitos.

Obtuvo innumerables premios y reconocimientos durante su carrera de décadas en el cine, incluidos un Oscar, dos premios Bafta y tres Globos de Oro.

Siga leyendo
Lea también

Guaidó tilda de montaje acusación de conspiración y terrorismo contra Roland Carreño

Argentina autoriza el ingreso de turistas de países limítrofes por vía aérea

El FC Barcelona podría entrar en concurso de acreedores

Irán tilda a EE.UU. de “piratas del Caribe” por venta del combustible destinado a…

También te sugerimos
Loading...
Comentarios
Cargando...