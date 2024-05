Bernard Junior Polite, 26, stormed into a church service and tried to shoot a pastor at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania this weekend.

From the video either he had an empty chamber, safety wasn't deactivated, or had a malfunction but the gun didn't work and he didn't… pic.twitter.com/87dUNXUKLy

— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 6, 2024