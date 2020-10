Científicos encuentran un órgano previamente desconocido en la cabeza humana

Researchers at the @NKI_nl have discovered a new location of the salivary glands. This is potentially great news for patients with head and neck tumors: radiation oncologists will now be able to circumvent this area to avoid potential complications ➡️ https://t.co/LP9QZsZVlm pic.twitter.com/nLpeAp6vVK

— Neth. Cancer Inst. (@NKI_nl) October 18, 2020