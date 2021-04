Salvador Pérez llegó a los 1000 partidos con los Reales

El receptor venezolano, Salvador Pérez, disputó este lunes su partido número 1.000 con los Reales de Kansas City.

Another milestone reached!

Salvy is the 13th player in #Royals franchise history to reach the 1,000 career games mark and is one of just six active catchers in @MLB to eclipse 1,000.

Congratulations, Salvy!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/V4kjxdyC3B

— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 26, 2021