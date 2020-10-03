Cervelli anuncia su retiro del béisbol: “Este juego siempre será mi mayor amor”
Francisco Cervelli anunció este sábado 3 de octubre su retiro del béisbol y darle fin a su carrera como jugador profesional.
Hoy, quiero compartir la difícil decisión que tomé para terminar mi carrera como jugador de béisbol profesional”, refirió el receptor venezolano en su Instagram.
Luego de volver a sufrir a mediados de agosto una contusión cerebral, una lesión recurrente, su accionar en la temporada 2020 de las Grandes Ligas culminó. Este era el primer año de Cervelli en el equipo de los Marlins de Miami, con los cuales firmó en 2019, reseñó El Nacional.
Siento que es importante compartir esto con ustedes, los fanáticos, porque su apoyo a lo largo de mi carrera de 18 años ha significado mucho: ayudaron a hacer posible mi viaje. Durante mi carrera, encontré lesiones y tomé algunas malas decisiones. Pero también aprendí mucho”, agregó en el comunicado.
El jugador explicó que durante mucho tiempo, colocó el béisbol en primer lugar, a través de innumerables conmociones cerebrales y lesiones. Lo hizo porque el juego era su vida y su mundo. “Pero ahora tengo claro que mi futuro tiene mucho más. Por primera vez en mucho tiempo, sé que mi salud y bienestar deben ser el primer paso”, manifestó.
También me enorgullece saber que me esforcé constantemente por hacer posible lo imposible. ¿Mi consejo? Nunca dejes que nadie te diga que no puedes lograr tus sueños. Si lo hice, tú también puedes hacerlo. Hoy me retiro feliz y plenamente satisfecho, porque entregué mi corazón y mi alma a este maravilloso juego. Me retiro porque ha llegado el momento de anteponer mi salud a mi carrera”, añadió.
“Nunca olvidaré todo lo que este juego me ha enseñado. No cambiaría la sangre, el sudor y las lágrimas por nada en el mundo. Este juego siempre será mi mayor amor”, expresó.
Today, I want to share the difficult decision I’ve made to end my career as a professional baseball player. I feel it’s important to share this with you, the fans, because your support throughout my 18-year long career has meant so much – you helped make my journey possible. During my career, I encountered injuries and made some bad decisions. But, I also learned so much. This game has brought me endless joy and happiness. I’ve received incredible support by so many, including countless teammates – my brothers in baseball – that I will carry in my heart forever. I also hold great pride in knowing that I strived to constantly make the impossible possible. My advice? Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish your dreams. If I did it, you can do it too. Today, I retire happy and fully satisfied, because I gave my heart and soul to this wonderful game. I am retiring because the time has come to put my health before my career. For a long time, I put baseball first, through countless concussions and injuries, because this game was my life; my whole world. But it’s clear to me now that my future holds so much more. For the first time in a long time, I know my health and wellness needs to be the leadoff. It’s time. My journey in this game would be nothing without the exceptional people that have supported me along the way, personally and professionally. I thank God and my family for their unconditional love and support. To the Yankees, Pirates, Braves, Marlins, the MLB teams that gave a young kid from Venezuela a chance at this game, I am eternally grateful. To my coaches and teammates (too many to name) and my agent, thank you for pushing me to be the best ballplayer I could be. Lastly, to the fans… the Cisco Kid is nothing without you. Thank you for everything. I will never forget all that this game has taught me. I wouldn’t trade the blood, sweat and tears for anything in the world. This game will always be my greatest love, because… well, THAT’S AMORE!