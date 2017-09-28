Maracaibo, Venezuela -

Pamela Anderson lamenta la muerte de Hugh Hefner [+Video]

Anderson compartió a través de su cuenta de instagram un video donde lamenta la partida física del fundador de Playboy

jueves 28/09/2017
9:39 AM

  • Redacción Web Versión Final

  • @VersionFinal

La muerte de Hugh Hefner, editor y fundador de una de las revistas más populares de las últimas de décadas, Playboy, ha golpeado dramáticamente al mundo del espectáculo.

Pero en especial, a quienes lograron surgir bajo su tutela.

Tal es el caso de unas de las conejitas más populares, Pamela Anderson, quien habría sido la portada de la revista en 1989 con tan solo 22 años.

Anderson lamentó la partida física de Hefner y compartió su duelo a través de un video publicado en su cuenta de Instagram.

“Tengo muchos pensamientos, no tengo cerebro ahora para editar. Soy yo, por ti. Usted me enseñó todo lo importante acerca de la libertad y el respeto. Fuera de mi familia, Eras la persona más importante de mi vida”, escribió la celebridad.

 

Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I’m in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn’t want me to see. You couldn’t hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I’m falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It’s raining in Paris now. I’m by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I’m proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … “It’s movie time” You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋

Una publicación compartida de The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) el

