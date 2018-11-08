Mundo
Rinoceronte negro perdió su cuerno y recibió múltiples disparos en Zimbabwe
Cazadores furtivos en Zimbabwe le quitaron el cuerno a un rinoceronte negro y le propinaron disparos para asesinarlo, sin embargo, el animal luchó por seguir con vida durante una semana.
Nat Geo describió en Instagram que el animal caminó por el monte durante algunos días con gusanos en las heridas. Esta especie se encuentra en peligro de extinción debido a la caza furtiva para quitarles sus cuernos y ha incrementado luego de que China declarara la comercialización con las partes del animal, reseñó El Nacional.
Según la información colgada en la red social, explicaron que hay informes de que los animales salvajes alcanzan los precios más altos en el mercado chino y después de la legalización del comercio de estos animales, la caza furtiva incrementa.
Algunos usuarios no dudaron en expresar su descontento ante este hecho, el cual definieron como trágico y triste. Pidieron que pare el asesinato de estos animales.
No entiendo cómo China puede hacer esto si son anfitriones de la convención de biodiversidad de 2020 para crear un nuevo plan estratégico para salvar y restaurar la biodiversidad. Es extremadamente hipócrita y triste, expresó uno de los usuarios.
Photo by @brentstirton | This #blackrhino lost its horn to #poachers in #Zimbabwe. They left the animal for dead with multiple AK47 bullet wounds. This bull recovered briefly and walked through the bush for nearly a week in unimaginable pain and confusion. There were maggots breeding in his face when he finally died. We all lost another severely endangered black rhino bull to this incident, further depleting the gene pool of a magnificent species that we are losing. It’s no secret that rhinos are severely endangered today, yet China recently declared that it will once again allow trading of rhino and tiger parts domestically after a 25-year ban. They say this is to accommodate “farmed animals” bred in China. There are many reports on those farms, none of them good. Issues of severe inbreeding, starvation, and other abuses are common. There are also many reports that wild animals fetch higher prices on the Chinese market. Any legalization of these animal products throws open large loopholes for the illegal trade, stimulating poaching against severely endangered animals in countries that feed the illegal wildlife trade flowing into China. This is a very disappointing decision on the part of #China, especially so soon after they agreed to ban their domestic #Ivory trade.
La venezolana Stefanía Fernández Krupij, Miss Universo 2009, también se pronuncio a través de su red social instagram: “Una imagen muy fuerte y muy dolorosa 🦏💔.(No la quiero mantener en mi IG), pero me parece importante compartirla. Yo todos los días pienso y reflexiono que somos muchos en este mundo que deseamos cambiar este tipo de cosas”.
