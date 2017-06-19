Conoce los primeros nominados a los Teen Choice Awards 2017

Este lunes los Teen Choice Awards 2017 anunciaron su “primera oleada” de nominaciones. Y créenos, hay muchas caras familiares que merecen tu voto para celebrar sus logros de este año en categorías de música, cine, televisión, deportes, moda, comedia e Internet. Las votaciones se realizan por chicos con edades comprendidas entre los 13 y los 19 años de edad a través de diversos sitios de redes sociales.

Este año, Dwayne “La Roca” Johnson dominó y está nominado en tres diferentes categorías, Hailee Steinfeld está nominada en tres géneros incluyendo, Artista Femenina, Mejor Canción y Mejor Actriz de Película de Drama. Emma Watson también fue nominada en dos categorías diferentes como Mejor Actriz en una Película de Fantasía por La Bella y la Bestia y Mejor Actriz de Película de Drama por The Circle.

Cuando hablamos de chicos chistosos, Johnson, Will Arnett, Zac Efron y Zach Galifianakis son los que lideran la categoría de Mejor Actor de Película de Comedia.

Las chicas de Pretty Little Liars está codo a codo con sus nominaciones. Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell y Troian Bellisario están compitiendo contra sí mismas en la categoría de Mejor Actriz de Drama en TV. La única que compite en esta categoría y no pertenece a PLL es Bella Thorne.

El host de este año aún debe ser anunciado, y las votaciones inician hoy según relató E!.

Finalmente, conoceremos a los ganadores en el evento de dos horas que se transmitirá el próximo domingo 13 de agosto.

Ahora, aquí tienen a los primeros nominados:

Mejor Actriz de Drama en TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress) Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars Bella Thorne – Famous In Love Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Mejor Show de Acción en TV (#ChoiceActionTVShow)ArrowGothamLethal WeaponMarvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.SupergirlThe Flash

Mejor Actor de Acción en TV (#ChoiceActionTVActor) Chris Wood – Supergirl Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Grant Gustin – The Flash Stephen Amell – Arrow Wentworth Miller – Prison Break

Mejor Actriz de Acción en TV (#ChoiceActionTVActress) Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow Candice Patton – The Flash Danielle Panabaker – The Flash Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Mejor Actor en Película de Acción (#ChoiceActionMovieActor) Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Chris Pine – Wonder Woman Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious Hugh Jackman – Logan Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Mejor Actor en Película de Fantasía (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor) Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast Dwayne Johnson – Moana Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Mejor Actor en Película de Comedia (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor) Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch Owen Wilson – Cars 3 Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie Zac Efron – Baywatch Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses